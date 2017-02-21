A.Celli Paper to Supply Sofidel with New Rewinder in Ohio
Feb. 22, 2017 - A.Celli Paper announced that it will supply Sofidel America with an E-WIND T200 tissue rewinder for Sofidel's greenfield tissue mill in Circleville, Ohio . Sofidel broke ground in Circleville in July of 2016 and expects start-up of the new mill by 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paper Age.
