A.Celli Paper to Supply Sofidel with ...

A.Celli Paper to Supply Sofidel with New Rewinder in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Paper Age

Feb. 22, 2017 - A.Celli Paper announced that it will supply Sofidel America with an E-WIND T200 tissue rewinder for Sofidel's greenfield tissue mill in Circleville, Ohio . Sofidel broke ground in Circleville in July of 2016 and expects start-up of the new mill by 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paper Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Circleville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kiarra Spears??!! 22 min mmhhmm 4
Girls for money 50 min eureka 3
Holly boysel 59 min Holly 7
Paris Cowboy=Music 1 hr texas pete 5
Relocation 2 hr Have a nice day 7,313
Need advice 3 hr Untame 5
Giovannis 3 hr Giovannis 1
See all Circleville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Circleville Forum Now

Circleville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Circleville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Circleville, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,114 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC