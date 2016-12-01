Woman killed in Route 23 crash in Pic...

Woman killed in Route 23 crash in Pickaway County

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash today on Route 23, just north of Circleville in Pickaway County. The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m., in the southbound lane of Route 23, just in front of the Pickaway County Sheriff's office.

Circleville, OH

