Woman killed in Route 23 crash in Pickaway County
A woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash today on Route 23, just north of Circleville in Pickaway County. The crash occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m., in the southbound lane of Route 23, just in front of the Pickaway County Sheriff's office.
