Youth is not wasted on Bluegrass-and-beyond wunderkind Billy Strings
He grew up in Ionia, a small community northwest of Lansing, and at an impossibly young age, Strings' father - who played in the state capitol's bars as a young man - taught him guitar while investing in him a love of Bluegrass and Rock. "My dad loved Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, and he also loved Doc Watson, Bill Monroe and Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs, so when my dad played Rock and Bluegrass, the two got mixed up a little bit," Strings says from his current home in East Nashville.
