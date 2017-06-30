Woman killed in Clermont motorcycle crash
Our news partner at The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Dona J. Day, 53, of Middletown was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by helicopter after the single-vehicle crash on Ohio 28 near Romar Drive in Miami Township. She was pronounced dead early Monday at the hospital.
