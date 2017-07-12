Will cop face 3rd murder trial? Decision may come next week

In this Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo, Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, listens to Assistant Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid present closing arguments at his retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Amid protests and other local pressure, an Ohio prosecutor is pondering whether to try a third time to get a conviction of Tensing in a racially charged fatal shooting case.

