Vault: Cincy's been crazy for Buffett since '84

Buffett was performing at Timberwolf Ampitheater on June 28, 1985 when he saw concertgoers wearing parrots on their Hawaiian shirts and parrot hats. In a spin on the Grateful Dead's "deadheads," Buffett coined the term "parrotheads" to describe his most loyal fans.

