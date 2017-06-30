Vault: Cincy's been crazy for Buffett since '84
Buffett was performing at Timberwolf Ampitheater on June 28, 1985 when he saw concertgoers wearing parrots on their Hawaiian shirts and parrot hats. In a spin on the Grateful Dead's "deadheads," Buffett coined the term "parrotheads" to describe his most loyal fans.
