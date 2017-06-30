Teen uses CPR to help save man on sec...

Teen uses CPR to help save man on second day at the job

It was only his second day on the job, but one 16-year-old has been credited with helping save a man's life. WKRC-TV reports Austin Goddard was cleaning a table at Skyline Chili in Cincinnati when a man collapsed where he was eating.

