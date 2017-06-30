Sound Advice: Volbeat with Avenged Se...

Sound Advice: Volbeat with Avenged Sevenfold

Active for over a decade and a half, Danish quartet Volbeat has released six studio albums and a pair of concert DVDs, all exhibiting the band's signature blend of classic Metal, Thrash, Post Punk and Hard Rock with shades of Pop melodicism and the wild-card inspiration of early Rock & Roll/Country icons like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash . The combination has made Volbeat a platinum-selling artist at home, a chart-topper around the world and a consistent global concert draw.

