Sound Advice: Volbeat with Avenged Sevenfold
Active for over a decade and a half, Danish quartet Volbeat has released six studio albums and a pair of concert DVDs, all exhibiting the band's signature blend of classic Metal, Thrash, Post Punk and Hard Rock with shades of Pop melodicism and the wild-card inspiration of early Rock & Roll/Country icons like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash . The combination has made Volbeat a platinum-selling artist at home, a chart-topper around the world and a consistent global concert draw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|locals please help
|3 hr
|portman
|4
|Pete Rose's record-breaking ball fetches $403,000
|22 hr
|Inspired
|2
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|22 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|41
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Jess
|62
|The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by...
|Mon
|Bull Durham
|8
|Church Fund Raised extended
|Sun
|Amen
|1
|Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose...
|Jul 2
|POPS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC