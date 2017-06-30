Sound Advice: Carson McHone with Harlot

Sound Advice: Carson McHone with Harlot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Country singer/songwriter Carson McHone began drawing hometown attention with her pure, traditional sound at a relatively young age. And being from a big and supportive music scene like Austin, Texas, it didn't take long for her gifts to garner attention on a bigger scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 12 min POPS 40
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 5 hr Jess 62
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... Mon Bull Durham 8
Church Fund Raised extended Sun Amen 1
News Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose... Sun POPS 8
Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16) Sun faux 230
Tessah Carter Sat Addyston Al 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,961 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC