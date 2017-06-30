Sound Advice: Carson McHone with Harlot
Country singer/songwriter Carson McHone began drawing hometown attention with her pure, traditional sound at a relatively young age. And being from a big and supportive music scene like Austin, Texas, it didn't take long for her gifts to garner attention on a bigger scale.
