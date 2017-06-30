Reds at Rockies, Game 3: Preview and Prediction Thread
After a solid outing by David Dewitt Bailey, Jr. last night, Cincinnati will look to continue the trend as it turns to Feldman, the-ace-by-default-who-has-actually-been-pretty-solid-this-year. A quality start tonight would give him four straight.
