Prosecutor says Tensing won't be indicted on lesser charge
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says his office can't bring lesser charges against the former University of Cincinnati Police Officer who shot and killed an unarmed black man during a 2015 traffic stop. Some legal experts claim Deters "over-indicted" Ray Tensing on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the death of Samuel DuBose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by...
|11 hr
|One Man Non Riot
|9
|locals please help
|12 hr
|mississippi girl
|10
|Pete Rose's record-breaking ball fetches $403,000
|Tue
|Inspired
|2
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|Tue
|Free Pizza 4 U
|41
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Jess
|62
|Church Fund Raised extended
|Jul 2
|Amen
|1
|Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose...
|Jul 2
|POPS
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC