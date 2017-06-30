Pete Rose's record-breaking ball fetches $403,000
The baseball Pete Rose swatted to left-center field for his record-setting 4,192th hit has sold at auction for more than $403,000. The auction site Lelands.com reports that the ball sold Saturday for $403,657.20.
