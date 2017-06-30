Ohio judge keep juror questions seale...

Ohio judge keep juror questions sealed in police case

The judge in an Ohio police shooting case is refusing to release questions asked by jurors before a mistrial was declared because they were deadlocked. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Friday ordered that transcripts concerning the questions asked by Ray Tensing's jurors be sealed.

