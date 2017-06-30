Ohio judge keep juror questions sealed in police case
The judge in an Ohio police shooting case is refusing to release questions asked by jurors before a mistrial was declared because they were deadlocked. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz on Friday ordered that transcripts concerning the questions asked by Ray Tensing's jurors be sealed.
