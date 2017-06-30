Morning News: Why FC Cincinnati says ...

Morning News: Why FC Cincinnati says it can't stay at Nippert; Ghiz...

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Why FC Cincinnati says it can't stay at Nippert; Ghiz cites "unrest" in sealing Tensing documents; Ohio job growth cut in half during Trump's first six months Making Nippert a proper soccer stadium presents an "insurmountable" challenge, FC Cincinnati officials say. The team is still pushing for its own stadium - something it might need to ask for public dollars to complete.

