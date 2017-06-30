Lafcadio Hearn was a compassionate wr...

Lafcadio Hearn was a compassionate writer.

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Lafcadio Hearn, a talented and eccentric writer who launched his career here in the 1870s and achieved worldwide acclaim long after he left, has now returned - in a roundabout way - to the city where he learned the basics of journalism and good writing. And, serendipitously, his arrival comes just as events are shaping up worldwide to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Greek-born Hearn's arrival in the United States in 1869.

