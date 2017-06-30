Former judge in Kentucky fighting sex charges
Now the former judge sits in jail, awaiting trial on explosive charges. Prosecutors say Nolan ensnared 17 victims, using money, drugs and threats to coerce women and juveniles into sex over a seven-year period.
