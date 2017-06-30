Fire officials urge caution when hand...

Fire officials urge caution when handling fireworks

17 hrs ago

Fireworks can be loud, colorful, and a lot of fun, but if not used properly or not used in the right environment, it could quickly spell trouble. On Saturday night, police said fireworks sparked a small blaze that ignited in an OTR home.

