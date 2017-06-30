Fire officials: Unattended grill left next to 'combustibles' causes house fire that displaced 3
An unattended charcoal grill left next to combustibles is to blame for a house fire that displaced two children and an adult late Tuesday, Cincinnati fire officials said. No one was hurt when flames broke out in the 6200 block of Chandler Street just before midnight, District 4 Fire Chief Warren Weems wrote in a prepared statement.
