Fire officials: Unattended grill left...

Fire officials: Unattended grill left next to 'combustibles' causes house fire that displaced 3

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An unattended charcoal grill left next to combustibles is to blame for a house fire that displaced two children and an adult late Tuesday, Cincinnati fire officials said. No one was hurt when flames broke out in the 6200 block of Chandler Street just before midnight, District 4 Fire Chief Warren Weems wrote in a prepared statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
locals please help 12 hr mississippi girl 1
News Pete Rose's record-breaking ball fetches $403,000 13 hr Inspired 2
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 13 hr Free Pizza 4 U 41
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 19 hr Jess 62
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... Mon Bull Durham 8
Church Fund Raised extended Sun Amen 1
News Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose... Jul 2 POPS 8
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,247,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC