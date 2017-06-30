FC Cincinnati set to make two major a...

FC Cincinnati set to make two major announcements on Friday

FC Cincinnati will make two major announcements in a press conference Friday, July 7, surrounding women's soccer and the youth development academy. The press conference will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on Facebook Live.

