FC Cincinnati license plate now an op...

FC Cincinnati license plate now an option for Ohio drivers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Ohio drivers already have the option to show off their Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fandom, and now FC Cincinnati is will have a place on the plates. The license plate will have the soccer club's logo and cost $35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mistrial 5 hr Mr wonderful 11
News Prosecutor says Tensing won't be indicted on le... 6 hr Mr wonderful 1
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 6 hr Yagirl246 64
locals please help 7 hr KY Girl 13
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... 7 hr Daniel your a star 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr WPWW 20,945
allen house (Jan '12) 10 hr parkypoo 6
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC