FC Cincinnati license plate now an option for Ohio drivers
Ohio drivers already have the option to show off their Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fandom, and now FC Cincinnati is will have a place on the plates. The license plate will have the soccer club's logo and cost $35.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial
|5 hr
|Mr wonderful
|11
|Prosecutor says Tensing won't be indicted on le...
|6 hr
|Mr wonderful
|1
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Yagirl246
|64
|locals please help
|7 hr
|KY Girl
|13
|The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by...
|7 hr
|Daniel your a star
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|allen house (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|parkypoo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC