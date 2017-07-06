Discover folk-funk with Dustbowl Revival
Discover folk-funk with Dustbowl Revival Dustbowl Revival plays Taft Theatre with Heather Maloney July 12. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/07/06/discover-folk-funk-dustbowl-revival/455655001/ It's no small feat taking a band that aspires to play like Louis Armstrong's Hot Seven and turning it into Stevie Nicks' Fleetwood Mac. The Dustbowl Revival modernization makeover is underway.
