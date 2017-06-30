Cubs at Reds, Game 3: Preview and Pre...

Cubs at Reds, Game 3: Preview and Prediction Thread

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Red Reporter

Cincinnati will look to sweep its first series since the four-gamer of the Cardinals in early June . Adleman's last outing was against the Brewers when he pitched five full and gave up five runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... 1 hr Bull Durham 8
Church Fund Raised extended 14 hr Amen 1
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 20 hr Kiara 60
News Protesters gather outside Hamilton County Prose... 22 hr POPS 8
Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16) Sun faux 230
Tessah Carter Sat Addyston Al 3
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... Sat Faguely1 39
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC