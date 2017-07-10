Community discusses how to move forward after Tensing trial
There are 3 comments on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from Friday Jul 7, titled Community discusses how to move forward after Tensing trial. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:
As Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters waits to announce whether or not Ray Tensing will be tried for a third time for shooting and killing Sam DuBubose, the community is taking action in hopes to prevent similar incidents. On Thursday night, the Urban League of Southwestern Ohio held a meeting called Beyond the Trial.
Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
#1 Yesterday
Do you want such incidents to decrease?? Tell people to COMPLY to lawful orders & TEACH them how to deal with unlawful orders. At the SAME time, teach cops as to what orders they give are lawful or unlawful ! Next, drawing jurors from the voter registration rolls is drawing from 1st, people that care about OUR government & are likely to more concerned & informed as to what is 'gong on out there.' IF people don't vote, they are at least apathetic which I understand, agree with NO, but I understand. But driver lists would get a more equitable cross section.
#2 Yesterday
Jury of ones peers ? How many Police Officers sat in as jurrors on Ray Tensings ( 2 ) trials ? Things that just makes one scratch their head ! Equity and fairness for all others, just not Police Officers. Innocence before proven guilt ? NOT according to Joe Deters who publically tried and convicted Ray Tensing before the investigation was complete. Each and every trial this witch hunter puts before the people should return just what it has twice already !! Who does Joe Deters answer to ? It's time for them to cut their losses and move on. They tried and failed, period. Why continue to put jurrors in uncomfortable positions ? Surely it isn't in the name of Justice... Justice was already handed down, all else Joe Deters seeks is pure revenge and appears to be as a result of his inability to accept two different juries decisions and his professional failures as a Prosecutor. He will never mend the fence he broke down with Law Enforcement in this community, nor the people whom pay his salary, in my opinion.
#3 22 hrs ago
Interesting BUT a "jury of ones peers" does NOT include those that have reason(s) to be prejudicial. AND Joe Detters answers primarily to the voters that gave him his job. He is too much of a lawyer & politician to give good reason to complain to the Bar Association. I totally agree that he will NOT mend fences as you put it, I hope that both of us are wrong on that point because WE & Cincinnati needs mending.
