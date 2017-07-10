There are on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from Friday Jul 7, titled Community discusses how to move forward after Tensing trial. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:

As Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters waits to announce whether or not Ray Tensing will be tried for a third time for shooting and killing Sam DuBubose, the community is taking action in hopes to prevent similar incidents. On Thursday night, the Urban League of Southwestern Ohio held a meeting called Beyond the Trial.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.