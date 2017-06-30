Column: The Mount Washington Library

Column: The Mount Washington Library

Column: Spend your summer at Mount Washington Library Library programs are always free at Mount Washington Branch Library Are you ready for an adventure? The library has something for everyone this summer. Sign up and track your summer reading and learning activities for a chance to win weekly prizes during our Summer Adventure program, which runs through July 31. Go to www.CincinnatiLibrary.org/SummerAdventure for details.

