Column: The Mount Washington Library

Column: Spend your summer at Mount Washington Library Library programs are always free at Mount Washington Branch Library Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2usbdNF Are you ready for an adventure? The library has something for everyone this summer. Sign up and track your summer reading and learning activities for a chance to win weekly prizes during our Summer Adventure program, which runs through July 31. Go to www.CincinnatiLibrary.org/SummerAdventure for details.

