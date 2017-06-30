Cincinnati child dies after being fou...

Cincinnati child dies after being found in Indiana reservoir

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a 10-year-old girl was swimming Tuesday afternoon at Brookville Lake in Franklin County when she made contact with what she thought was a body. She got her father, who pulled the 5-year-old from the water.

