Butler County Sheriff Rick Jones: My ...

Butler County Sheriff Rick Jones: My deputies won't use Narcan

14 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies won't carry Narcan, despite its effectiveness reversing the effects opioid and heroin overdoses. Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer said he's the only sheriff in Southwest Ohio whose department doesn't use it.

