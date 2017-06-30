Butler County Sheriff Rick Jones: My deputies won't use Narcan
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones says his deputies won't carry Narcan, despite its effectiveness reversing the effects opioid and heroin overdoses. Our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer said he's the only sheriff in Southwest Ohio whose department doesn't use it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by...
|4 hr
|Snakebit
|13
|Mistrial
|14 hr
|Mr wonderful
|11
|Prosecutor says Tensing won't be indicted on le...
|15 hr
|Mr wonderful
|1
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|Yagirl246
|64
|locals please help
|16 hr
|KY Girl
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|allen house (Jan '12)
|19 hr
|parkypoo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC