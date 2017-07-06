Be a part of history: Taco Festival c...

Be a part of history: Taco Festival comes to Cincinnati

Be a part of history: Taco Festival comes to Cincinnati $2 tacos, chihuahua beauty pageant, contests, Mario Lopez, music and more. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/07/06/part-history-taco-festival-comes-cincinnati/404906001/ Most Americans grew up thinking of tacos as those crunchy, sunny yellow circles folded into a deep-sided boat just wide enough to hold a spoonful of timidly spicy filling and narrow enough to contain our ideas of what Mexican cooking is.

