Your Weekend To Do List
Deschutes Brewery is taking its taps on tour this summer with a Street Pub traveling pop-up party. The one-day-only outdoor pub will feature more than 50 beers on tap, local food from Thunderdome Group and Metropole and live music from the likes of Hebdo and Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|6 hr
|Kyboy
|11
|Evaporator coil for a Rheem
|7 hr
|Gerry
|3
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|11 hr
|Pops
|34
|Rob Portman such a liar
|12 hr
|Liberalism is a d...
|44
|Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16)
|14 hr
|Movers Digest
|226
|Fake designer bags?
|Wed
|Kmann699
|1
|Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cinci...
|Wed
|POPS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC