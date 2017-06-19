Your Weekend To Do List

Your Weekend To Do List

12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Deschutes Brewery is taking its taps on tour this summer with a Street Pub traveling pop-up party. The one-day-only outdoor pub will feature more than 50 beers on tap, local food from Thunderdome Group and Metropole and live music from the likes of Hebdo and Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas .

