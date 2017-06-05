'Y'all Means All' pride parade in Covington Sunday
Northern Kentucky's first "Y'all Means All" pride parade kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. in Covington in solidarity with the LGBT march in Washington D.C. The parade will travel down Madison Avenue and Seventh Street where the judge's will be stationed. The judges include Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, Kentucky State Representative Arnold Simpson, Reverend Peter D'Angio from Trinity Episcopal Church, local business owner Amy Mobley, and local activist Paula Ison.
