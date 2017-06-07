What two opera leading ladies did for love
What two opera leading ladies did for love Cincinnati Opera's two leading ladies in La Boheme dish about their characters and their personal lives Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/entertainment/2017/06/07/what-they-did-love/370593001/ Our Bohemian friends are sharing a bottle of wine at a sidewalk table at CafA© Momus in Paris. The flirtatious Musetta is making her lover, Marcello, extremely jealous.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bored
|13 hr
|Headlover
|4
|Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag...
|Tue
|Retired Hippie
|5
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16)
|Tue
|Vlad
|729
|Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16)
|Tue
|Cityman
|27
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Jun 3
|POPS
|1
|Officer Tensing Trial
|Jun 3
|POPS
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC