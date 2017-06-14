Warren County man sentenced in shooting of deputy, father

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday Mohammed Abdou Laghaoui, 20, of Deerfield Township, was sentenced to 36 years in prison. On June 9, 2016, Deputy Katie Barnes and Sergeant William Langdon of the Warren County Sheriff's Office were dispatched, for the second time that evening on a domestic complaint, to the 8500 block of Jonathan Lane in Deerfield Township.

