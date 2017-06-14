Warren County man sentenced in shooti...

Warren County man sentenced in shooting of deputy, father

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday Mohammed Abdou Laghaoui, 20, of Deerfield Township, was sentenced to 36 years in prison. On June 9, 2016, Deputy Katie Barnes and Sergeant William Langdon of the Warren County Sheriff's Office were dispatched, for the second time that evening on a domestic complaint, to the 8500 block of Jonathan Lane in Deerfield Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 4 hr Alioops69 43
Officer Tensing Trial 10 hr POPS 29
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr ThomasA 20,936
Rob Portman such a liar 19 hr HMH 41
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 20 hr Pops 5
News The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ... Wed POPS 7
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) Wed POPS 29
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,791,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC