Warmbier 'brutalized, terrorized' in N. Korea: father

23 hrs ago

The father of a comatose American college student released from North Korea said Thursday his son was "brutalized and terrorized" in the communist nation, and he doesn't believe Pyongyang's claim the son fell into a come due to "botulism" food poisoning. "What I would say to the North Korean regime, I would say I'm so proud of Otto, my son, who has been in a pariah regime for the last 18 months, brutalized and terrorized, and he's now home with his family," Fred Warmbier said at a news conference at Wyoming High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, where his son graduated.

