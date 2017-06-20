Video expert to take stand again in Ohio officer's retrial
Grant Fredericks was called by prosecutors in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist. Fredericks on Monday testified that his frame-by-frame breakdown of Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support the white officer's claims that his arm was stuck in DuBose's steering wheel and that he was being dragged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ...
|12 hr
|POPS
|5
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|12 hr
|POPS
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|Sun
|Just tax
|2
|Memorial Rides ?
|Sun
|Pops
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|43
|The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen...
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC