Video expert to take stand again in Ohio officer's retrial

Grant Fredericks was called by prosecutors in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist. Fredericks on Monday testified that his frame-by-frame breakdown of Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support the white officer's claims that his arm was stuck in DuBose's steering wheel and that he was being dragged.

