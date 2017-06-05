Victims of Ohio nightclub shooting sue club, owner
Eight victims of a gunbattle in a Cincinnati nightclub that left two people dead and 15 others injured have sued a lawsuit against the nightclub, its owner and the company that owned the building. The lawsuit filed recently in Hamilton County alleges the defendants failed to have a proper security plan and didn't have enough security personnel.
