Victims of Ohio nightclub shooting sue club, owner

Eight victims of a gunbattle in a Cincinnati nightclub that left two people dead and 15 others injured have sued a lawsuit against the nightclub, its owner and the company that owned the building. The lawsuit filed recently in Hamilton County alleges the defendants failed to have a proper security plan and didn't have enough security personnel.

