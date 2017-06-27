Unexpected road closure could cause i...

Unexpected road closure could cause issues for Riverbend concert-goers tonight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Cincinnati police is advising that Kellogg Avenue is partially closed between Stanley and Wilmer avenues due to a water main break. If you use Columbia Parkway, consider the alternative route of taking Columbia Parkway to Beechmont Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... 48 min The Great Alphonso 36
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 6 hr Megan_lec 53
Tessah Carter 20 hr Cincydude 2
News Somerville residents want to preserve their his... (Jul '10) 23 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 4
Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16) Tue erica 228
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by... Mon POPS 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC