Unexpected road closure could cause issues for Riverbend concert-goers tonight
Cincinnati police is advising that Kellogg Avenue is partially closed between Stanley and Wilmer avenues due to a water main break. If you use Columbia Parkway, consider the alternative route of taking Columbia Parkway to Beechmont Avenue.
