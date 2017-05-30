Trump to visit Ohio River region Wedn...

Trump to visit Ohio River region Wednesday

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Although the White House did not say exactly where Trump will appear, administration officials are considering a major speech in Cincinnati to highlight the need to rebuild locks and dams on the nation's rivers, a crucial requirement for shipping goods such as farm products. Trump's visit will be part of a week-long White House effort to emphasize his plan to use $200 billion in tax breaks to help generate $1 trillion in public and private investment to pay for improving the nation's infrastructure.

