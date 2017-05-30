Trump plans to pivot to jobs and infr...

Trump plans to pivot to jobs and infrastructure amid the Russia controversy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

President Donald Trump will hit the road next week to ramp up his long-promised plan to overhaul the nation's aging airports, roads and railways, a push that could energize his supporters and distract from political intrigue in Washington. The infrastructure push - which will include a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio - comes as the White House seeks to refocus attention on core promises to boost jobs and the economy made by Trump last year during his campaign for office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... 1 hr Big Johnson 1
bored 23 hr Nightrider89 3
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Sun Injudgement 728
News Cincinnati to 'refresh' 15-year-old policing ag... Sun Pops 4
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Sat POPS 1
Officer Tensing Trial Sat POPS 26
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... Sat POPS 11
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC