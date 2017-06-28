Trump Faces Laugh Test as He Weighs -...

Trump Faces Laugh Test as He Weighs - Nuclear Option' for Steel

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was a lawyer working on behalf of the steel industry when it was pressing President Bill Clinton for help in 2000. One idea that came up: Declare steel critical to national security under a rarely used trade rule so it's eligible for protection from imports.

