This week in the war on workers: 'Inf...

This week in the war on workers: 'Infrastructure Week' flops

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Kos

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Did you have fun during "Infrastructure Week"? Did you think about infrastructure policy day in, day out? You know who didn't think about infrastructure policy much this week? Donald Trump, Mr. Infrastructure Week himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 4 hr POPS 23
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 4 hr Just tax 2
Memorial Rides ? 17 hr Pops 1
Trump's Scorched Earth... (Oct '16) Sat Resist and Persist 43
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... Sat Resist and Persist 3
Do you have Negro Fatigue?. (May '16) Sat POPS 36
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage (Dec '16) Sat tina anne 733
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Cuba
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,691,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC