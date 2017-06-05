This week in the war on workers: 'Infrastructure Week' flops

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Did you have fun during "Infrastructure Week"? Did you think about infrastructure policy day in, day out? You know who didn't think about infrastructure policy much this week? Donald Trump, Mr. Infrastructure Week himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.