The Latest: Police seek tips request on Ohio slayings of 8
The Latest on authorities seeking information about four people in relation to last year's massacre of a family of eight : Investigators are asking for information about four former Ohio residents as part of their investigation into the unsolved slaying of eight family members last year. Authorities on Monday said they're seeking details on personal or business interactions and conversations with the four who once lived near the victims in southern Ohio.
