The Latest: Judge issues ruling restr...

The Latest: Judge issues ruling restricting media access

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The judge in the racially charged murder retrial of a former Ohio police officer has issued a new order restricting media access in the proceeding. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz issued her latest order in the Ray Tensing retrial on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News IRS agents say public testimony puts their live... 1 hr Kyboy 10
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 6 hr Vlad 725
Review: Presidential Moving Services 9 hr Grace Haynes 221
The COVFEFE crisis and Donald Trump's managemen... 9 hr Bouillon Cube 1
corinna metcalfe 10 hr hey you 1
Too Tall & Levi 10 hr hey you 1
News The once high-achieving Cincinnati school that ... 16 hr Kyboy 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC