The Latest: Ex-cop testifies in retri...

The Latest: Ex-cop testifies in retrial over 2015 shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A white former University of Cincinnati police officer has given emotional testimony at his retrial in the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist. Ray Tensing frequently paused during his testimony Friday to wipe away tears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 4 hr wowed 30
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 4 hr sharris112 44
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr bill 20,937
Officer Tensing Trial 12 hr free store 30
Rob Portman such a liar Thu HMH 41
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... Thu Pops 5
News The owners of an Over-the-Rhine bar accused of ... Wed POPS 7
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC