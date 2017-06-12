The Latest: Ex-cop testifies in retrial over 2015 shooting
A white former University of Cincinnati police officer has given emotional testimony at his retrial in the 2015 shooting of an unarmed black motorist. Ray Tensing frequently paused during his testimony Friday to wipe away tears.
