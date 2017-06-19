The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnat...

The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by 2nd mistrial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement and other civil rights groups are expressing outrage over the second mistrial in the case of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop. Brian Taylor of the Black Lives Matter movement in Cincinnati calls the mistrial in Officer Ray Tensing's case "blatant injustice" and a "textbook example" of institutionalized racism at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mistrial 1 hr Kinder and Gentle... 3
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 3 hr Bull Durham 35
Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15) 6 hr Daniellelee66 50
Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ? 9 hr Well 10
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 18 hr Kyboy 11
Evaporator coil for a Rheem 19 hr Gerry 3
Rob Portman such a liar Thu Liberalism is a d... 44
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hamilton County was issued at June 23 at 5:30PM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC