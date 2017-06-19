The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by 2nd mistrial
Members of the Black Lives Matter movement and other civil rights groups are expressing outrage over the second mistrial in the case of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop. Brian Taylor of the Black Lives Matter movement in Cincinnati calls the mistrial in Officer Ray Tensing's case "blatant injustice" and a "textbook example" of institutionalized racism at work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistrial
|1 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|3
|Trump has broken laws (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Bull Durham
|35
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Daniellelee66
|50
|Hungry kids in summer without SCHOOL lunches ?
|9 hr
|Well
|10
|Streetcar angling for increased weekend service...
|18 hr
|Kyboy
|11
|Evaporator coil for a Rheem
|19 hr
|Gerry
|3
|Rob Portman such a liar
|Thu
|Liberalism is a d...
|44
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC