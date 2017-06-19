The Latest: Black groups in Cincinnati upset by 2nd mistrial

Members of the Black Lives Matter movement and other civil rights groups are expressing outrage over the second mistrial in the case of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop. Brian Taylor of the Black Lives Matter movement in Cincinnati calls the mistrial in Officer Ray Tensing's case "blatant injustice" and a "textbook example" of institutionalized racism at work.

