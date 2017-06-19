The family of the student who was jailed in North Korea is having a funeral for him
Otto Warmbier, the US college student imprisoned for more than a year by North Korea and sent back home in a coma that proved fatal, will be buried Thursday in his home state of Ohio. Sentenced to hard labor for stealing a political poster from a North Korean hotel, the 22-year-old Warmbier was medically evacuated in a coma last week after nearly 18 months in captivity.
