The family of the student who was jai...

The family of the student who was jailed in North Korea is having a funeral for him

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Otto Warmbier, the US college student imprisoned for more than a year by North Korea and sent back home in a coma that proved fatal, will be buried Thursday in his home state of Ohio. Sentenced to hard labor for stealing a political poster from a North Korean hotel, the 22-year-old Warmbier was medically evacuated in a coma last week after nearly 18 months in captivity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streetcar angling for increased weekend service... 3 hr POPS 10
Trump has broken laws (Nov '16) 4 hr Pops 34
Rob Portman such a liar 4 hr Liberalism is a d... 44
Evaporator coil for a Rheem 4 hr HVAC 2
Review: Presidential Moving Services (Dec '16) 6 hr Movers Digest 226
Fake designer bags? 23 hr Kmann699 1
News Frisch's Big Boy plans return to downtown Cinci... Wed POPS 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Hamilton County was issued at June 22 at 1:09PM EDT

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC