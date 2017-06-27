Tensing and Mathews in court for the ...

Tensing and Mathews in court for the ex-cop's second murder trial.

Ray Tensing's lawyer is asking the judge to clear all charges against the former University of Cincinnati Police officer. The motion to acquit comes just days after a judge declared a mistrial in Tensing's second murder trial.

