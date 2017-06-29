Suspected heroin dealer's arrest after teen ODs latest in tragic family drug history
In a case that police say underscores the tragic grip of a heroin locally and nationally, a 20-year-old man whose father and uncle died from heroin overdoses now faces charges in connection with a 17-year-old's heroin overdose. Jonathan Ray Miller Jr. of Newtown is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business.
