Suspect arrested, charged with murder of driver who accidentally hit boy

A man accused in a race-related slaying of a motorist has been arrested after more than two months on the run. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has called the shooting "profoundly disgusting" and said evidence shows the crime was racially motivated.

