Streetcar angling for increased weekend service 2 mins ago

In a memo issued Friday, City Manager Harry Black said the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority -- which oversees streetcar operations -- requested a 6 percent increase in funding for fiscal year 2018. According to SORTA's budget request memo, the transit authority estimates roughly $4.2 million in expenses minus roughly $880,000 in revenue, resulting in a funding request of slightly less than $3.4 million.
#1 48 min ago
Of course they 'want an increase'. Big surprise! It shouldn't be a surprise even to the idiots that pushed for the money sucking transportation system that is competing on the same routes as an already existing tax payer subsidized transportation system.
