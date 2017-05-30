Streetcar angling for increased weeke...

Streetcar angling for increased weekend service

There are 1 comment on the WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati story from 20 hrs ago, titled Streetcar angling for increased weekend service 2 mins ago. In it, WCPO-TV9 Cincinnati reports that:

In a memo issued Friday, City Manager Harry Black said the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority -- which oversees streetcar operations -- requested a 6 percent increase in funding for fiscal year 2018. According to SORTA's budget request memo, the transit authority estimates roughly $4.2 million in expenses minus roughly $880,000 in revenue, resulting in a funding request of slightly less than $3.4 million.

POPS

Kansas City, MO

#1 48 min ago
Of course they 'want an increase'. Big surprise! It shouldn't be a surprise even to the idiots that pushed for the money sucking transportation system that is competing on the same routes as an already existing tax payer subsidized transportation system.
Cincinnati, OH

