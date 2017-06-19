Stage Door: Say Farewell to Erma Bomb...

Stage Door: Say Farewell to Erma Bombeck and a Few More Shows - or Catch an Opera

Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Since early May the Cincinnati Playhouse has clearly had a hit on its hands with Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End on its Shelterhouse Stage. The one-woman show about the beloved newspaper columnist from the Dayton area has sold a lot of tickets: It was originally slated to close on June 4; after three extensions, it's now going to have its final performance on Sunday.

