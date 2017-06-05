Stage Door: Nothing on the edge about Fringe - follow CityBeat's picks
In my Curtain Call column this week, I referenced seven shows that received Critic's Picks from one of CityBeat 's writers covering the Cincinnati Fringe: Place/Setting , Balls of Yarns , Totally Untrue Stories , The Great Invention , White Privilege , Home and Spy in the House of Men . Each one has at least one more performance tonight or Saturday.
